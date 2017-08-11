Erin Brockovich will visit the Cape Fear this week

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Environmental activist Erin Brockovich has confirmed a visit to the Cape Fear area.

On Facebook Friday evening, Brockovich posted that she plans to be in Wilmington this week.

Here is a look at her post in full:

“I am planning to be in Wilmington, North Carolina offering community support and information on the continuing Drinking Water Crisis – next week, August 16th – 20th. I have been invited to attend several events in the community. We will be meeting with different groups impacted from different perspectives; there is no single solution and no silver bullet that will address all of the regional water supply issues. I will bring Bob along to answer specific water treatment and supply questions and we will provide you with information on how to best protect your families from the chemicals found in our Drinking Water. Our first event is Wednesday, August 16, a GenX Forum at the University of North Carolina – Wilmington Campus. I look forward to meeting you and hearing your stories personally.”

Click here for more information on the GenX Forum she is taking part in.

  • KarlaRusso

    We all know what it is, where it is, now lets just fix the problem. We have two components of the problem and need the answer to equation. Get GenX out of the drinking water. Stop discharging it is a no brainer to find a way to filter GenX out of the Cape Fear Watere Basin. Answer, Dredging, and putting in industrial size filtration systems from many out there that will INDEED, catch every molecular fiber atom of GenX with the filtration process using DIATOMACAIOUS EARTH. An ORGANIC PRODUCT FROM THE OCEAN. Research People, Research. GenX still remains in our pipes to our homes after 30 years, and Charmours should be responsible for replacing every reverse osmosis system people have paid for ‘thinking’ it will not let GenX in there home and giving apartment dwellers, DE filters for their showers and water faucets, until Cape Fear Waterbed is Dredged and Filterized. How does that sound. Why are people paying their water bills? I have to buy mine with no GenX. DREDGE, DE FILTERATION, DRINK, HEALTHY and ORGANIC. Chamours, YOU pick up the TAB. :)

    Side note: All my black clothes are now grey, so much chlorine in water, it is bleaching dark close to a lighter shad. Your pets are drinking that. Only residing here 5 months. Bye.

  • 58thStreetSurfer

    Quote: John Stossel on Erin Brockovich

    These are excerpts from Chapter 5 (“Scaring Ourselves to Death”) of the book Give Me a Break by John Stossel (Harper Collins, 2004).
    Erin Brockovich is one of the biggest-grossing flims of all times “based on a true story.” Julia Roberts is terrific as the feisty investigator bringing justice to the town. The movie brought the real Erin Brockovich lots of great publicity because the mainstream media naively treated her accusations as fact.
    The genuine “true story” was different. It was never established that the power company made anyone sick. The power company looked guilty because it did what companies usually do — escaped the lawyers by settling, paying some $300 million. Brockovich herself got $2 million. That part of the movie is true.

    The rest? Brockovich claimed the chemical hexavalent chromium caused uterine cancer, Hodgkin’s disease, spinal deterioration, and more. Some activists suggested it made dogs attack people. Scientists roll their eyes when people claim so many different diseases caused by one chemical.

    Hexavalent chromium is a carcinogen if inhaled at high levels, but the EPA says no data suggest that drinking chromium causes cancer. The California Cancer Registry analyzed cancer rates in the area and found no elevation in the level of cancer, and a study of 50,000 people who’d worked at the suspect power plants found the workers were healthier than average. See that in the movie? No.

    … Since the Pacific Gas and Electric Company case, Brockovich and [the head of her law firm Ed] Masry have gone on to sue Avon, IBM, General Electric, Coronet Industries, and the Beverly Hills School District, claiming that toxic fumes caused hundreds of cases of Hodgkin desease and thyroid cancer since the 1970s. They’ve successfully frightened a lot of people, but that doesn’t mean anyone was actually at risk.

    … In America, chemical pollution is actually decreasing, although you’d never know this watching alarmist TV programs and movies like Erin Brockovich. Since 1976, we’ve made great strides: sulfur dioxides are down 67 percent, nitrogen dioxide 42 percent, carbon monoxide 73 percent, lead 97 percent. More cars are on the road, driving more miles, but smog is down by one-third.

    • KarlaRusso

      Do we want clean water in our drinking water systems or do we want statistics of what EB made on a movie. It expoited the awareness of what “people” can get away with….at least that is what I got from it. After that movie Alec Baldwin came out with the parallel scenario only on waste. I want water coming out of my faucet clear, not beige. Is that too much to ask for. 30 years….is a little less than half of someones given lifetime, if your lucky and no one has done anything. If this was done where I come from….people would be in jail, for discharging carcenigons into drinking water of the state and the penalty fees from Chemours we could dredge Cape Fear and have DE Filtrations systems put in.

