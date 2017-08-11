Erin Brockovich will visit the Cape Fear this week

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Environmental activist Erin Brockovich has confirmed a visit to the Cape Fear area.

On Facebook Friday evening, Brockovich posted that she plans to be in Wilmington this week.

Here is a look at her post in full:

“I am planning to be in Wilmington, North Carolina offering community support and information on the continuing Drinking Water Crisis – next week, August 16th – 20th. I have been invited to attend several events in the community. We will be meeting with different groups impacted from different perspectives; there is no single solution and no silver bullet that will address all of the regional water supply issues. I will bring Bob along to answer specific water treatment and supply questions and we will provide you with information on how to best protect your families from the chemicals found in our Drinking Water. Our first event is Wednesday, August 16, a GenX Forum at the University of North Carolina – Wilmington Campus. I look forward to meeting you and hearing your stories personally.”

Click here for more information on the GenX Forum she is taking part in.