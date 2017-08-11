Paisley hopes to land punchlines with first comedy special

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , , , ,

NEW YORK (AP) — Country singer Brad Paisley can carry a tune, and now he’s hoping to show audiences he can land a punchline, too.

The Grammy winner’s first Netflix special, the “Brad Paisley Comedy Rodeo,” will debut Tuesday on the streaming site.

Paisley has always mixed humor with his music and his stage performances, and he says years of hosting the Country Music Awards with Carrie Underwood helped with the Netflix show.

The country star is enlisting help from some actual comedians, including Mike E. Winfield, to help him out on the special, which will still feature Paisley singing.

print
Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

25 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
OutKast’s Big Boi gives puppy to girl paralyzed in shooting
Read More»
14 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Car plunges seven floors off parking deck, woman inside
Read More»
17 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Walmart apologizes for back to school gun sign
Read More»
newsletter signup
More News»

Recent Comments