WINNABOW, NC (WWAY) — One woman is dead after being hit by a car early Thursday morning.

According to Highway Patrol, the call came in at 5:53 a.m.

Officials say Sarah Marie Fowler, 33, of Winnabow, was hit and killed while she was on the roadway. It happened on Old Mill Creek Rd. near Swain Rd.

No other information is available at this time.