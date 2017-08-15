Man hangs white flag on Wilmington Confederate statue

(Photo: Sarah Johnson/WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A white flag could be seen hanging from a Confederate statue on 3rd Street Tuesday evening.

Andrew Bopes says he put it there because he doesn’t understand why it’s still displayed.

(Photo: Andrew Bopes/Facebook)

Bopes said he lives and works downtown and has to walk by it everyday. “It doesn’t have too much of an affect on me except my empathy,” Bopes said. “There is no context as to why it’s displayed. It’s a participation trophy for someone on the wrong side of history. It needed some context and the white surrender flag gives it context. A war was fought here and this stuff happened, but the white flag gives it context.”

Since it was first displayed this afternoon, it has been removed a few times. Bopes says he continues to put it back up when taken down.

Chris Dobrusky, a neighbor who has been taking the white flag down, disagrees with Bopes.

“You don’t need to deface the statue,” Dobrusky said. “There’s a lot going on in our nation right now, and this could cause things to escalate in this area, and we don’t need that to happen. And this person who keeps putting up the flag has his reasons for it, and his ideas, but I told him he can just go through the proper channels. If he doesn’t want that statue there then he can call his congressman and he can see about getting it taken down. But he doesn’t need to keep climbing up there and taping a white flag to the gun. There’s no reason for that and it’s not his property to do so, and there’s just no reason for that right now.”

Wilmington Police were called to the scene of the statue on Tuesday night and arrived just as the flag was being taken down again.

As of 8:30 p.m. Tuesday night there was no flag placed on the statue.

  • John

    Bring back the Smith Creek Parkway

  • Don Adkins

    Take it down and the we can take that 1898 crap down and haul it to the dump…..

  • Chance

    Wilmington’s part in the civil war which took the life of more young men than any other war in our history isn’t summed up in a few monuments. The port and buildings that surround them are all part of this history, and yes, slave labor as well as freemen built the town on which is now a thriving and large part of tourism for this community in which we all benefit from is because of the wonderful downtown area. The same people we have enshrined in monuments are the same people that were part of the earliest success and growth of this city. If you cant deal with the statue then you shouldn’t be able to set foot in the downtown area, knowing how and with whom they were constructed. Many people were enslaved in one way or another, south mostly black and in the north you had indentured slaves in the Irish and Italians that were forced to live ghettos and work long dangerous hours for next to nothing to build the roads and cities that are deemed to be our morel compass these days. The Melon’s and Carnegie’s became the wealthiest people on the planet because of their abusive ways and exploration of the majority of immigrants that came to this country looking for a better life. These men have statues and buildings named after them, could you walk by them daily without concern? This country isn’t the same as it was then and everyone has the resources to better themselves and yes, some great men in history have made some bad choices but understanding the time these choices were made they might not have felt that way. I feel that as city and country, we have learned from them, but when history looks back on us will they same the same?

  • BlackSam

    Where does this guy work downtown?

  • Robert B. Lewis

    These liberals won’t be happy until Fort Fisher is destroyed. No more history for Wilmington.

  • Dave Israel

    Let there be a statue of Nate Turner in your neighborhood or Downtown “Old Wilmington” pre 1998. Hope that answer your innocent question

  • guest45

    If one statue comes down, then ALL the statues in this country need to follow!

  • Chuck Sharpe

    Its all Bush’ fault!! Ha

  • Eddie

    Where were you a year ago.?a week ago?. This all starts because of others trying to cleanse history. Amazing.

    • pyronite

      1.) Cleansing history is not what this is about.
      2.) The white flag is historically accurate to the history of the confederacy.

      I have thought about this statue for years while driving downtown. Of course what’s happening around the nation is the impetus for this now. But a “Daughters of the Confederacy” statue downtown is shameful. Governor Cooper said it well:

      > I don’t pretend to know what it’s like for a person of color to pass by one of these monuments and consider that those memorialized in stone and metal did not value my freedom or humanity. Unlike an African-American father, I’ll never have to explain to my daughters why there exists an exalted monument for those who wished to keep her and her ancestors in chains.

      • Heimie Schmelter

        If you ever do need to explain, you can begin by stating that slavery was brought to the U.S., before it WAS the U.S., by the British, French and the Dutch. They went to Africa and paid tribal leaders to supply those that didn’t know how to escape being caught. Slave ships wrecked in storms have left these descendants on most all of the Caribbean islands.
        Then you can explain that the Great Pyramids of Gaza, The Great Wall of China, the Taj-Mahal and even the Mayan cities and pyramids were all built by slaves thousands of years ago, just to mention a very few.
        Portions of Africa, India and the middle east still have a slave culture to this very day, to include their women as a basis. This is a starter class for you. You can go miles from there. You can finalize your teaching by telling her that this behavior was abandoned over a century ago here and never to return. However, with the behavior that has been witnessed over the last few weeks, a new civil war is NOT out of the question!

      • Eddie

        I understand that one of many of the Flags designs was with a white background, that is not what this was about though. Here’s in Washington the left is already targeting the Jefferson Memorial and Washington’s statues anywhere. The left is trying to erase the history that they actually started. KKK was a democratic organization. Democrats did not want slaves to be let each time the Republicans tried to set laws that would set them free. You cannot erase history. If they want to then the Holocaust museum must be closed. All monuments must be torn down. The extreme left also wants to halt free speech. You think I’m kidding, no, not at all. They want speech not have any negative words used that might make people feel uncomfortable. AKA No Pledge of Allegiance in schools.

      • guest45

        Governor Cooper is nothing but a panderer, he will say anything and do anything for a VOTE, period, he could care less about the normal person on the street, just the “vote”, he is the person that thinks it is fine to put a “pervert” in the bathroom with your daughter, so what Cooper has to say about an historical statue has no bearing on what the majority or the public wants unless he is willing to put it up for a vote, and if he were to do so this discussion would be over.

  • Annonymous

    Ridiculous and stupid…the ignorance of people…no matter what you do or complain about it does not and will not change history…people need to grow up and stop complaining about statues…I swear if people aren’t complaining about one thing it’s another. ..first it was the confederate flag now the statues …what’s going to be next. ..somebody needs to put a stop to these stupid ignorant people

    • Ev Hervey

      Brave words “Annonymous”, from someone hiding behind a blank avatar. LOL

      • Don Adkins

        Here I said it….Ridiculous and stupid…the ignorance of people…no matter what you do or complain about it does not and will not change history…people need to grow up and stop complaining about statues…I swear if people aren’t complaining about one thing it’s another. ..first it was the confederate flag now the statues …what’s going to be next. ..somebody needs to put a stop to these stupid ignorant people

      • John Mauck

        No, he’s just smart given the violence coming from the ‘tolerant’ leftists.

      • Mike Kszaszcz

        I agree with anonymous

