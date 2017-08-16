Erin Brockovich speaks at GenX forum

Erin Brockovich speaking at a GenX forum at UNCW on August 16, 2017. (Photo: Basil John/ WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Back in June, we spoke to Erin Brockovich about the GenX issue. Almost two months later, she decided to pay a visit to the cape fear to give answers and get answers.

“There’s a lot of missing data, still and conclusions on this chemical. I told you I had that argument with the scientists. I don’t have the data so maybe it can harm you but you don’t have the data so you can’t tell me that it doesn’t harm you,” Brockovich said.

More than a hundred people came to the forum at UNCW to ask questions but they weren’t asking if they can drink the water. They wanted to know who should pay for the cleanup. Brockovich and her adviser, Robert Bowcock, were clear that Chemours should be taking care of everything.

“Oh I think Chemours should pay for the whole damn thing, no question about it. And your time and trouble and everything along the way. And sooner rather than later,” Bowcock said.

Brockovich also wanted to inform the public of how hard the fight can be but they must stay vigilant during this time.

“Be armed and be informed so you can make choices. You can’t protect yourself if you don’t know. So in the absence of knowing, this is precisely why we’re here tonight. This is why you’re here tonight and you’re going to have to make decisions on how you’re going to protect yourself because it’s going to be an ongoing argument for some time,” Brockovich said.

This forum comes one day after the state senate called for a legislative hearing into GenX, The North Carolina house speaker is calling for a committee to investigate the discharge of the chemical compound into the Cape Fear River.