Brunswick County woman tries luck with lottery for first time, wins $200,000

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) – A Holden Beach woman won big, and it was her first time playing the lottery.

For over a week, Bonnie Cox carried around a scratch-off ticket worth $200,000 and didn’t even know it.

“I just put it in my purse and forgot about it,” Cox said. “I only remembered to scratch it, because it was getting in the way when I was looking for something.”

Cox bought two $500 Frenzy scratch-offs at the Food Lion in Shallotte. One was the winning ticket. She put them in her purse and left them there for a week.

“I couldn’t believe it,” Cox thought after she scratched the tickets. “I kept looking at it and looking at it. I figured I was reading it wrong since this is the first time I’ve played.”

Cox claimed her prize Wednesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. She took home $139,003 after required state and federal tax withholdings. She plans to use the money to pay medical bills.