Statue of Confederate General Lee defaced at Duke University

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) – A statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee at Duke University has been defaced.

The Lee statue of in the entryway to Duke Chapel had scuff marks where someone struck it. Part of its nose is damaged.

Duke officials discovered the vandalism early Thursday. Lee’s likeness is one of 10 historical figures lining the main entryway to the neo-Gothic church. The others include religious leaders and two other historical figures of the American South, Thomas Jefferson and poet Sidney Lanier.

Duke President Vincent Price said in a statement he had already been discussing how to deal with strong reactions to the statue, but says it’s wrong for someone to vandalize a house of worship. The university is investigating and reviewing video from outside the chapel. Security has been increased.

