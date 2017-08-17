Statue of Confederate General Lee defaced at Duke University

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) – A statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee at Duke University has been defaced.

The Lee statue of in the entryway to Duke Chapel had scuff marks where someone struck it. Part of its nose is damaged.

Duke officials discovered the vandalism early Thursday. Lee’s likeness is one of 10 historical figures lining the main entryway to the neo-Gothic church. The others include religious leaders and two other historical figures of the American South, Thomas Jefferson and poet Sidney Lanier.

Duke President Vincent Price said in a statement he had already been discussing how to deal with strong reactions to the statue, but says it’s wrong for someone to vandalize a house of worship.  The university is investigating and reviewing video from outside the chapel. Security has been increased.

  • Heimie Schmelter

    “…but says it’s wrong for someone to vandalize a house of worship.”
    It’s wrong to commit a felony by the willful and cowardly destruction of the university’s property! On top of that, this is very expensive art and should be treated as such. If the smart students of Duke University don’t have the common decency to take the appropriate route for having a statue removed, they shouldn’t be attending college there!
    This whole ordeal spews of ignorance, violence and lack of education. The very opposite of what Duke stands for! I’m personally sick and tired of hearing of these incidents and hope the perpetrators are lashed to the fullest extent of the law!

