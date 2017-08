Walmart larceny suspects (Photo: Leland Police Dept.)

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Leland Police are looking for a man and woman wanted for stealing from Walmart.

Police say the crime happened on July 29 just before 2:40 p.m. Police say the couple are suspected of stealing $600 worth of Red Bull energy drinking from both Walmart and Lowes Foods.

Police say they were seen leaving the Walmart in an older model white Buick car. The woman in the photo has a distinctive tattoo on her chest.

Contact Det. Jonathan Berry at (910) 332-5003 if you have any information about the couple.