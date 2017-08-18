Man pulls gun at McDonald’s, angry over broken ice cream machine: Police

print

A man is accused of pulling out a gun in a McDonald’s drive-thru in Delray Beach after getting angry over the ice cream machine being broken.

The incident sent a McDonald’s worker rushing to the bathroom to call 911.

The gun turned out to be an AR-15 airsoft gun that police say looked like a real rifle.

The man accused of pulling out the gun, 19-year-old Jerry Alexander Henry, is facing a charge of improper exhibition of a dangerous weapon or firearm.

Police say Henry became angry with the drive-thru worker because the ice cream machine at the McDonald’s on West Linton Boulevard was broken. Henry told police his friend told him to get the “stick” from the trunk of the car after the altercation with the worker. He did, and put it between his legs in the front seat, according to the report.

A security camera at McDonald’s recorded the incident. It also showed another car reversing out of the drive-thru once Henry pulled the weapon from the trunk.

Henry has since been released on bond from the Palm Beach County Jail.