School supply giveaway hands out 900 backpacks for students

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Brunswick County lottery winner Marie Holmes held another back to school giveaway today at West Brunswick high school.

The Marie Holmes Foundation and Kids Connect provided free school supplies and food for students.

Kids grades kindergarten through 12th could come and get a back pack filled with items like notebooks, pens and pencils.

There were 900 book bags to give out.

One of the organizers said she is thankful to be a part of something like this.

“It’s actually, I feel great. Marie Holmes is a great woman and this is something she plans on doing every year and she loves helping people and if she can do it she will,” Tasheka King said.

Along with giving away school supplies, there was a free throw contest.

  • Donna Trull Phelps

    I am so happy to see the media posting the GOOD Marie & these ladies are doing. This is a big blessing to the community.

