Texas school sends 4-year-old boy home over long hair

MONT BELVIEU, Texas — A Texas mother is fired up after her son was sent home from school over his long hair.

The 4-year-old has never had his haircut and his mother Jessica Oates said she isn’t going to give in.

Oates learned of Barber’s Hill’s hair policy at registration.

She said she was told she’d need a letter citing a religious or cultural exception. Before she wrote one, she was told don’t come back until your son’s hair is cut.

“I don’t believe that short hair should be required to get an education,” said Oates.

The school policy states that boys’ hair must be above the eyes and ears and neck. Oates tried a bun, but it was no good.

The district released a statement which read, “Our local elected Board has established policy based on community expectations, and Barbers Hill administration will continue to implement the said policy.”

“I feel like my son is owed the same education that all other children in this school district have,” said Oates.

  • Denise Van

    When did people become so entitled? I understand wanting to be an individual but cut the kids hair already. They don’t want him to stand out and be picked on so that they have to constantly hover over this kid and everybody else is kid who’s going to pick on him instead of teaching your kids. So don’t make him a distraction anymore than he already is if you want them to look like a little girl fine but sometimes you got to go with the flow lady. Quit being such an obstinate a-hole. you’re getting free public education for your kid cut his hair. Or take him out and homeschool him then. God, you can’t have it Every Which Way but Sunday!! If the Creator wanted you to have your way all the time would have put you on the Earth by yourself

