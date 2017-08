The current building is 80 years old and still deals with mold. (Photo: Basil John/WWAY)

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — City council members discussed the construction of a new city hall. The current building is around 80 years old and has a major problem with mold.

Moisture seeped into the building throughout the years.

The proposal is to demolish this building and build a new one in the same location.

“Moving forward, trying to get a better office for the staff. And then obviously for the city and have pride in the city as well. Community and the citizens will have pride in the community with a new building,” Darren Currie, Whiteville city manager, said.

Council hopes construction will start by mid fall and the project could cost up to $3,000,000.