(Photo: CNN)

SHREVEPORT, LA (KTBS) — Shreveport Police need help identifying the woman seen in a stunning surveillance video.

On August 18 she stole multiple bottles of liquor from a store on Bert Kouns by hiding it in her bag and in her clothing.

Watch her stow several bottles inside her purse, her pants and her bra. Police say she got away with 18 bottles in all and only paid for one.

Several others are believed to be involved and are wanted for questioning in connection with the theft.

If you can help police identify this woman, Crime Stoppers will pay up to $300 and it is completely anonymous.