Bladen Co. jury sentences murderer to life in prison

Montise Mitchell (Photo: Bladen County District Attorney)

ELIZABETHTOWN, NC — A Fayetteville man will spend life behind bars after being convicted of killing a man during a shooting in Elizabethtown.

25-year-old Montise Mitchell was found guilty of First Degree Murder, Attempted First Degree Murder, Discharging a Firearm into a Vehicle in Operation, and two counts of Conspiracy to Commit First Degree Murder following a jury trial this week in Bladen County Superior Court.

Mitchell received a sentence of life imprisonment without the possibility of parole plus an additional 16 years in the North Carolina Department of Adult Correction.

The case stemmed from a November 8, 2015 shooting in Elizabethtown at the intersection of Twisted Hickory Road and Center Road.

Testimony from the trial indicated that Mitchell fired multiple shots from a handgun at a vehicle being driven by Darrell Council.

One of the shots struck Council, killing him almost instantly. Following an investigation and a manhunt for Mitchell conducted by the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, he was arrested and has remained in custody since that time.