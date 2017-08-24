Brothers, previous students build concession area for Coastal Christian High

Lee and Nash Taylor (Photo: Jenna Kurzyna)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A dynamic duo came back to their high school stomping grounds Thursday.

Two brothers designed and built a new addition that was on one schools “wish” list.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held for people to check out the new project.

Nash and Lee Taylor graduated from Coastal Christian High School came back for that ceremony to celebrate the building that they worked on and designed together.

After the school received a donation, they were able to hire the two previous students to construct and design a new picnic shelter, bathroom and concession building.

The brothers were thrilled to give back and help create something for the future generations of CCHS.

“My brother Lee is a really hard worker, like myself and we both been challenged in this project and learned a lot together and its great to work with family because you have some really real conversations with them and a lot of heart to heart but its great when it becomes a successful project,” Nash said.

Nash and Lee were excited to see their final project come together in front of all their friends and family.