FBI agent says bank robbery suspect confessed he would kill

Brandon Council (Photo: Conway Police)
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – A FBI agent says a North Carolina man charged with killing two South Carolina bank employees during a robbery told investigators he was desperate for money and knew he was going to shoot someone.

In a sworn statement filed in federal court, FBI agent Jeffrey Long said Brandon Council admitted to the Monday shootings at Cres Com Bank in Conway.

Long says surveillance footage from the bank shows him shoot one teller several times after talking to her briefly, and firing several shots at another employee hiding under a desk.

Council was arrested in Greenville, North Carolina, on Wednesday.

Long says the 32-year-old man had the keys matching the model of both bank employees’ vehicles. Court records didn’t show a lawyer for Council, who has a court hearing Thursday afternoon.

