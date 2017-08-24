Gov. Cooper wants NC back in spotlight for film industry

Gov. Cooper visits set of Good Behavior. (Photo: Basil John/WWAY)

HAMPSTEAD, NC (WWAY) — The governor had a busy day in the Cape Fear region. Governor Roy Cooper made a special stop by the set of “Good Behavior”, a TNT series currently filming in Wilmington and Hampstead.

The governor wanted to see how filming was going.

He spoke with the cast and crew and emphasized the importance of helping the film industry.

Under Cooper, the film industry’s budget got a big boost when it comes to film incentives.

Some people on the set say the governor’s support will help keep film alive in the state.

“People are leaving,” Cooper said. “They are going out, out of their way, sometimes across the country for work that we don’t have in this state because of the incentives. So I definitely think getting that back would definitely keep people home, where they want to be an having the support from the governor of North Carolina definitely makes that a lot more possible.”

Good Behavior is currently filming the last episode of the season.

Now that North Carolina has $30 million in film incentives available annually some cast and crew members hope more shows and movies will return.