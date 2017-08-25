North Carolina public school system bans Confederate flag

4 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , , , , ,

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina public school system has revised its dress code to prohibit the Confederate flag, Ku Klux Klan symbols and swastikas.

Local news outlets report the Durham Public Schools board voted unanimously Thursday to make the change. The Herald-Sun of Durham reports that board members had expressed support for the change during a work session last week. Durham is home to Duke University.

In addition to the dress code, the board also voted 7-0 to remove the name of Durham industrialist and philanthropist Julian Shakespeare Carr from the middle school building at Durham School of the Arts.

At the 1913 dedication of the Confederate memorial at UNC Chapel Hill, Carr, a Confederate Civil War veteran, spoke about the purity of the Anglo-Saxon race and detailed how he beat an African-American woman because she had insulted a white woman.

print
Share:

Comment on this Story

  • guest45

    that’s fine, in today’s environment I believe it is time to put kids in a common dress, uniforms, that way nobody is offended, a dress code of like khaki’s and white button up shirts and tennis shoes. this way nobody get’s offended.

    • Christopher Meyers

      Durham is a cesspool of crime and drugs, the people that live there are offended by waking up everyday. it’s a shame that Duke university and medical center are located slam in the middle of a huge ghetto with crime all around it!

  • Debra Goldston

    Good reason to go to a private school Don’t erase history!!!

  • Chance Nottaken

    Okay, so students could wear a Bonnie blue shirt? There are several confederate flags. I think we need more history classes.

Related News

11 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
NC Historical Commission delays Confederate monument decision
Read More»
Confederate Statue
1 day ago
0 Comments for this article
State GOP leaders don’t want Confederate statues moved
Read More»
Silent Sam
3 days ago
4 Comments for this article
UNC students protesting Silent Sam launch economic boycott
Read More»
newsletter signup
More News»

Recent Comments