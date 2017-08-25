Police: Mom fires gun found at mall to see if it was real

2 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , ,

print
ATLANTA, GA (AP ) — Police say a boy found a gun in a dressing room at an Atlanta mall and it fired when the mother pulled the trigger to see if it was real.

News outlets report the mother and son were inside a dressing room at the Adidas store in Lenox Square on Wednesday when the 10-year-old boy found what he thought was a toy gun under a bench.

Atlanta police spokeswoman Stephanie Brown says the mother took the gun from the boy and pulled the trigger “to see if it was real.” A single shot was fired.

Brown says there were no injuries. There was minimal damage to the wall.

No charges have been filed and the case remains under investigation.

Share:

Comment on this Story

  • Heimie Schmelter

    Yep! There’s one way to test a firearm to find out if it’s real or not! If that idiot didn’t know any better than that, she should’ve NEVER touched it in the first place! Geeeez-o-weeez!

    • guest45

      people are just amazing nowadays

Related News

13 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Teen guilty of armed robbery, at least 7 years in prison
Read More»
13 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Out of bounds: SC couple caught having sex on golf course
Read More»
14 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
N. Carolina officer charged with fraudulently obtaining prescription pain pills
Read More»
newsletter signup
More News»

Recent Comments