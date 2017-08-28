Supply man accused of breaking baby’s arm

Detectives with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office arrested Lowell Curtis Alsbury, 36, on Friday.
Investigators charged Alsbury with felony child abuse inflicting serious physical injury. They say Alsbury’s two-month-old baby had a broken arm.
Alsbury remains in the Brunswick County Detention Center on a $150,000 bond. The Sheriff’s Office says the investigation is ongoing and more charges are expected.
Alsbury was last convicted in 2013 for indecent liberties with a child. He was released from prison in 2013.