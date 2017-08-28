Teachers, mentors partner to help kids this school year

1 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:
Buy This Video

Tags: , , , ,

School testing
print
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — With the school year underway across the Cape Fear, many students find themselves needing extra help with their studies.  Two area groups are getting together to make sure they get it!

Strength in Numbers Tutoring strives to help kids build self-confidence, get better grades and start life after school with a better understanding of money.  The organization does it all while overcoming economic barriers.

Advance Youth Outreach is a youth-focused community resource center with educational programs and resources for ages 14-28.  It serves as a mentoring service to at-risk teens.

The two groups are partnering to help kids make the most of their school years.  They offer mentoring programs, after school activities and tutoring. They are holding an open house Thursday, August 31 from 3:45 – 6p.m. to meet with parents and guardians about what your student needs.  The event is at 1310 Dock Street behind the New Hanover High School band room.

 

 

Share:

Comment on this Story

  • Bill Powell

    I would like to help but I don’t go to the part of town they are having the meeting at. Too scary.

Related News

3 days ago
0 Comments for this article
WWAY 5th Quarter Aug. 25, 2017
Read More»
3 weeks ago
0 Comments for this article
5th Quarter Season Preview: New Hanover County
Read More»
1 month ago
0 Comments for this article
New Hanover football player collapses during practice
Read More»
newsletter signup
More News»

Recent Comments