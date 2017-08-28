Teachers, mentors partner to help kids this school year

print

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — With the school year underway across the Cape Fear, many students find themselves needing extra help with their studies. Two area groups are getting together to make sure they get it!

Strength in Numbers Tutoring strives to help kids build self-confidence, get better grades and start life after school with a better understanding of money. The organization does it all while overcoming economic barriers.

Advance Youth Outreach is a youth-focused community resource center with educational programs and resources for ages 14-28. It serves as a mentoring service to at-risk teens.

The two groups are partnering to help kids make the most of their school years. They offer mentoring programs, after school activities and tutoring. They are holding an open house Thursday, August 31 from 3:45 – 6p.m. to meet with parents and guardians about what your student needs. The event is at 1310 Dock Street behind the New Hanover High School band room.