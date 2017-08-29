Owner defends decision to refuse wedding cake for same-sex couple

3 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: ,

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A same-sex couple is accusing a bakery owner of turning them away when attempting to purchase a wedding cake.

The owner of the Tastries bakery said while she wouldn’t make the cake herself, she didn’t turn the couple away. Cathy Miller said she referred the couple to another qualified bakery that could fill the order.

Miller runs the bakery with her family and her faith.

“My bakery, from Day 1, my employees have known that this is God’s bakery,” Miller said.

While Miller said her faith prevented her from being party to a same-sex marriage, she does respect the LGBTQ community.

“As a Christian, I love everyone that God has created,” Miller said. “We are all his children.”

Since the couple was referred to another bakery, there have been two rather distinct reactions.

The first is from those who disagree with Miller’s decision.

“They take it out on my employees, instead of me,” said Miller.

Many of those people have taken matters into their own hands, giving Tastries negative reviews on Facebook and Yelp, calling the bakery to swear at whoever picks up the phone, and even threatening Tastries employees.

The threats escalated so much one employee quit their job.

The other reaction has come from the portion of the community that supports Miller. Many of those people made their way down to Tastries to purchase baked good and to let Miller know she’s not alone.

“It was just a real blessing to see that support in this really difficult time,” Miller said.

She said she hopes the support and her faith will give her the strength to get through this so she can continue to make pastries and practice her faith.

print
Share:

Comment on this Story

  • Kat Herder

    Their bakery, their choice. It was nice of them to refer the couple to another bakery, they didn’t have to do that either. Quit trying to tell people what to do with their own business! If I had a bakery it would have a big sign saying that I have the right to refuse service to anyone I please!

  • Chris Horner

    Ever notice these people NEVER target Muslim-owned bakeries?

  • Don Wrong

    This is their business, they can decide not to make cakes for same sex couples, fat couples, purple couples or whom ever that wish to turn away. I am not saying I agree, but they have that right. If you don’t agree with their thinking, don’t buy a cake from them. Violence and/or verbal threats are ridiculous….this is America, we can disagree, what we need to do is grow up and stop embarrassing our ancestors.

Related News

2 years ago
0 Comments for this article
Greek Parliament legalizes same-sex civil partnerships
Read More»
2 years ago
0 Comments for this article
Judge reverses order to take foster child from same-sex couple
Read More»
newsletter signup
More News»

Recent Comments