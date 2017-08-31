Columbus Co. animal shelter full, can’t take in dogs until Sept. 11

1 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:
Buy This Video

Tags: , , ,

Columbus County Animal Shelter (Photo: Justin McKee/WWAY)
print
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Columbus County Animal Control is not taking any more animals because they are currently over crowded.

The shelter has 40 kennels and five quarantine kennels. Currently they have more than double that number of dogs.

The state came out to the shelter and agreed they need to stop taking in any more animals until they can make more room available.

One of the animal control officers says he hasn’t seen this many dogs at this shelter before.

“It’s real upsetting to me to know that we got this many dogs out here, and nobody is coming to get them,” Barry Hinson, animal control officer, said. “I mean we do have rescues that are helping us with a lot of our animals going out that’s real good.”

They hope to have dogs adopted and rescued so they can start taking animals in again on September 11.

Share:

Comment on this Story

  • LovesDogs2012

    Euthanasia is more humane than turning animals away. People will abandon them or kill them in cruel ways (shooting, drowning, etc.). This is irresponsible and cruel!

Related News

13 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Charges filed against NC teens who tried to light dog on fire in viral video
Read More»
3 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Local non-profit helping animals displaced by Harvey
Read More»
3 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Columbus Co. Animal Shelter Director resigns
Read More»
newsletter signup
More News»

Recent Comments