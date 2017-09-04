Citizens gather and rally to ban confederate monuments

Many people gathered in the Circle of Hope in the 1898 Memorial Park on September 4, 2017 to show their support against confederate monuments. (Photo: Basil John/WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — “The wealth of the confederacy was built on the backs of human slavery,” Sonya Patrick, the rally organizer, said.

Dozens of people gathered in 1898 Memorial Park to unite against white supremacy and support the removal of the confederate monuments in downtown Wilmington.

“We have two statues in Downtown Wilmington, in the middle of the street, which has imposed a health hazard and have contributed to fatalities here in Wilmington,” Patrick said.

“The monuments represent an ugly spirit within our nation,” Madafo Lloyd Wilson, a citizen, said.

There was also a moment of silence for victims in Charlottesville. One phrase they reiterated at the rally is “united we stand, divided we fall.”

“America believes in unity, love and peace and this is one of those times that we’re coming together in love and peace and to stand up together, because a divided house will fall a united house will stand,” Patrick said.

Some citizens called it a showcase of love and unity and is a prime example of what America should be about.

“I’ve been around the world and it seems that here in America, only here in America, am I despised or hated for the color of my skin,” Wilson said.

Organizers say it is also important to take down the monuments and teach the history of the confederacy through textbooks. There were no counter protesters at this event.