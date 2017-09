Holly and Ronald Sessions (Photo: Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Winnabow couple is accused of growing and selling marijuana out of their Bell Swamp Road home.

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office arrested Ronald and Holly Sessions Monday.

According to warrants, a welfare check led to a narcotics investigation after officers detected a marijuana odor coming from the home.

The couple is also charged with child abuse because a child under the age of 16 also lives in the home.