McCain, battling brain cancer, back in the Senate

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate colleagues are welcoming John McCain back to Washington.

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday that the Senate will soon consider the annual defense policy bill and McCain, who is battling brain cancer, will take the lead on the legislation.

McConnell, in remarks at the start of the Senate session, says lawmakers are “glad to have him back with us.”

McCain is the chairman of the Armed Services Committee. The six-term Arizona senator received radiation and chemotherapy for cancer at the Mayo Clinic in Phoenix.

In a dramatic turn at the end of July, McCain cast a deciding vote against the Republican health care bill, drawing the wrath of President Donald Trump and conservatives.

  • guest45

    McCain should have never been elected as a senator after his years in the pow camp brainwashing him, now he has more problems and he needs to be retired, we need people in the senate that can think clearly to make the best decisions for our country and support our President, obviously he hasn’t and will not. He needs to go home and spend some time with his family and concentrate on his health, that should be his priority, instead of creating chaos.

