Tillis to introduce bill to create path to legal status for DACA children

DACA US Capitol

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — As the Trump administration appears ready to phase out an Obama-era program that has protected hundreds of thousands of young immigrants brought into the country illegally as children, a North Carolina senator says he will introduce a plan that could help some of those undocumented immigrants earn legal status.

The Trump administration is expected to announce plans to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program. Sen. Thom Tillis (R-North Carolina) says he will introduce legislation this week to create a path for some of the people who had been protected by DACA.

“I’ll be introducing legislation that will provide a fair and rigorous path for undocumented children to earn legal status by requiring them to be employed, pursue higher education, or serve in our armed forces,” Tillis said in a statement this morning. “I know this kind of commonsense legislative fix can and should unite members of Congress, and I’ll be working closely with my colleagues on the path forward. It’s up to my Democratic colleagues to decide whether they want a permanent solution or to make this a political wedge issue. I hope they’ll choose bipartisanship.”

This morning, President Donald Trump tweeted a quick message about DACA and the work Congress will need to do on it.

“Immigration policy must be set through legislation, not executive orders. That was the fundamental flaw underpinning DACA and the reason it’s highly unlikely to survive a legal challenge,” Tillis said in his statement. “President Trump is wisely giving Congress a period of time to fulfill its responsibility to legislate and take long-term action to address the uncertainty facing undocumented children, who were brought to America through no fault of their own.”

Attorney General Jeff Sessions is expected to announce Tuesday the government will end DACA in six months.

  • VoiceOfReason

    This is about demographics and not any ideological conversion by Tillis. What Donald Trump has done in general has been disparaging to all Hispanics (legal & illegal); suspending DACA is the final straw for them politically. African-American already overwhelmingly prefer Democrats over Republicans; however their share of the population remains relatively stable with mild growth. Hispanics are gaining a higher share of the LEGAL population every year and this President is pushing them to the Democrats. The math on this current trajectory doesn’t look good for the Republicans; that’s why they advocate so hard for Voter ID laws – it delays the inevitable, where the minority voting block is collectively the majority. Tillis (and he will not be alone in the Republican party on a type of DACA legislation) is trying to ensure that this mass migration of Hispanic voters isn’t lost for the Republicans for a generation or two.

    • guest45

      so you are saying it alright to be an illegal and enter this country illegally if you will vote for me? how convenient,

  • guest45

    Tillis if you do we will vote against you come your next election, I did not trust you anyways, and now this confirms my suspicions, get off your DUFF and get behind President Trump and help us gain control of our country and put an end to illegal immigration, strengthen our borders, and get our debt under control!! and do it now. You ran as a conservative and have done everything just the opposite, we will not forget come elction time.

    • Gail

      You and 5 of your friends. Trump is ill and you really shouldn’t continue to encourage him. Maybe his few supportrrs should get him the help he needs.

