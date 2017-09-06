Grocery stores selling out of items fast ahead of Irma impacts

Customers in line buying items for Irma (Photo: Jenna Kurzyna/WWAY)

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Preparing for Hurricane Irma in Southeastern North Carolina has begun.

“Water, milk, eggs, bread…we’re almost out of all of that,”Piggly Wiggly store assistant manager, Scott Williams said.

Stores are starting to run out of items fast. Thinking ahead and being ready is key when the future of the storm’s path is still uncertain.

“I think everybody should think ahead so you’re not waiting til the last minute. I’ve already had people come in and want stuff that we are already sold out of,” Williams said.

While grocery store lines are becoming longer and longer, people continue to rush in order to get last minute items.

“It’s really like Christmas, like everybody is getting ready for Christmas and everything’s off the shelves. That’s basically how it is, lots and lots of people,” Piggly Wiggly cashier Dovenia Wilson said.

And while some customers stock up, others keep to their normal shopping lists.

“A lot of people buy so many things if the power goes off you’re kinda out of luck anyhow, so I have enough staples of ya know, can goods things of that, I’m not going to starve for two days,” one customer Kurtis Anderson said.

But one thing many agree on, better safe than sorry.

“We don’t know whats going to happen, we don’t know if it’s you know…I would hate for it to be as bad as like we saw in Texas and things like that. I would hate for that to happen, but it could happen to us,” Wilson said.

The Piggly Wiggly said it is scheduled to get another shipment of water Friday.

While many stores are out of supplies, we checked and Food Lion at Oleander Drive and Dawson Street has plenty of water and bread.

Office Depot said they have a ton of emergency items left, including flash light batteries and hundreds of cases of bottled water.