Hundreds of gouging complaints filed as gas prices increased after Harvey

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Hundreds of complaints have been filed against gas stations in North Carolina for charging too much at the pump while fuel supplies are low.

Gas prices began to climb in North Carolina as a result of Hurricane Harvey and the closure of colonial pipeline’s southern gas line.

In Charlotte, gas prices skyrocketed 50 cents in about a week.

A little more than a dozen complaints against gas stations in our area were filed.

According to the Attorney General’s Office, Brunswick County had the most with nine complaints, followed by New Hanover with four, Bladen and Pender counties both had one single complaint.

There weren’t any in Columbus County.