Hundreds of gouging complaints filed as gas prices increased after Harvey

1 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:
Buy This Video

Tags: , , ,

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Hundreds of complaints have been filed against gas stations in North Carolina for charging too much at the pump while fuel supplies are low.

Gas prices began to climb in North Carolina as a result of Hurricane Harvey and the closure of colonial pipeline’s southern gas line.

In Charlotte, gas prices skyrocketed 50 cents in about a week.

A little more than a dozen complaints against gas stations in our area were filed.

According to the Attorney General’s Office, Brunswick County had the most with nine complaints, followed by New Hanover with four, Bladen and Pender counties both had one single complaint.

There weren’t any in Columbus County.

print
Share:

Comment on this Story

  • Eddie Jackson

    I’m wondering if you could check the stations that are closed here in Southport might have full tanks of 87 octane gas

Related News

5 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Meet Harvey and Irma: They’ve been married for 75 years
Read More»
1 day ago
0 Comments for this article
Geophysicist: Weight of Harvey rains caused Houston to sink
Read More»
1 day ago
0 Comments for this article
Senate passes $15.3B aid package for Harvey
Read More»
newsletter signup
More News»

Recent Comments