NC, Chemours strike deal on toxic GenX

The sign at the Chemours facility near Fayetteville (Photo: Jenna Kurzyna/WWAY)

ELIZABETHTOWN, NC (StarNews) — A Bladen County judge late Friday approved a partial consent order between Chemours and the state of North Carolina governing the release of GenX and other fluoridated compounds from the company’s Fayetteville Works site.

The StarNews reports the order requires Chemours to stop any discharges of GenX, the toxic chemical that has been found in several Wilmington-area water systems, into the Cape Fear River — something the company says it has already done. Chemours also is required to halt any release of two compounds, called Nafion byproducts 1 and 2, in its wastewater stream. Scientists from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) told state regulators earlier this week that while the amounts of GenX and other “novel” substances in the river have dropped in recent weeks, estimated concentrations of the Nafion byproducts have not. Like GenX, utilities downstream from the Chemours plants are unable to filter out these compounds in their public drinking water supplies.

The consent order also requires Chemours to give the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) access to confidential business information once the company and the state reach a confidentiality agreement. A lack of transparency and clarity on Chemours part as to what exactly the company is releasing into the Cape Fear has been one of the state’s major issues since the GenX crisis broke in early June.

Bladen County Superior Court Judge Douglas Sasser made the decision at about 5:30, more than four hours after Friday’s hearing was set to begin. For much of the afternoon, Chemours and state attorneys remained locked in negotiations behind closed doors. A pair of Bladen County commissioners and county attorney Leslie Johnson sat in the courtroom while the closed door meeting took place.

Friday’s hearing topped off a hectic week for Chemours, starting with N.C. Attorney General’s Office notifying the company Tuesday it was seeking an injunction on the behalf of DEQ, alleging Chemours had consistently mischaracterized its discharge.

Unless Chemours stopped discharging the Nafion byproducts and remained committed to preventing GenX’s discharge, letters from the state said, Chemours wastewater discharge permit could be suspended.

We have reached out to Chemours for a statement.