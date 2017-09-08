Troy Gentry, of country music duo Montgomery Gentry, dies in crash

Troy Gentry performing at NC Azalea Festival in April 2010 at Trask Coliseum (Photo: WWAY)

LUMBERTON, N.J. (AP) — The official website for Montgomery Gentry says Troy Gentry, half of the country duo, has died in a New Jersey helicopter crash.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the helicopter crashed into a wooded area Friday afternoon near the Flying W Airport in Medford.

The airport also houses a resort and was scheduled to host a concert by the country duo on Friday night. The airport announced the cancellation of the gig Friday afternoon.

The pilot of the helicopter also died.

Gentry was born April 5, 1967, in Lexington, Kentucky, where he met bandmate Eddie Montgomery and formed a group based off their last names.

The duo had success on the country charts, scoring five No. 1 hits. The band was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry in 2009.

  • Guest2020

    Don Williams also passed away. Country music has lost two great stars.

