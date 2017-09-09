Officer crashes into tractor-trailer responding to robbery

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — An officer in North Carolina received minor injuries when he crashed into a tractor-trailer on his way to an armed robbery call.

The Durham Police Department said in a release the officer’s marked police car rear-ended the truck about 9:15 p.m. The front part of the cruiser went beneath the trailer and caught on fire, but the officer was able to get out. The officer was responding to a call, with his lights and siren running.

The department did not name the officer.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was uninjured.

  • Heimie Schmelter

    I wonder? Could he have been texting?

  • guest45

    I’d say this is one officer that needs fired and his certifications pulled, sounds like he was an endangerment to his self and the public, he ran into the back of a vehicle, what good is it to run 100mph answering a call just to kill an innocent family on the way and still l not get there?

    Being in law enforcement should be about using good judgment, everyday we see how bad a large percentage of our most trusted fail this task, not good.

