Camp Lejeune colonel sentenced in child sex abuse case

CAMP LEJEUNE, NC (WWAY) — A Marine colonel based at Camp Lejeune was convicted and sentenced in a child sexual abuse case.

Col. Daniel H. Wilson, 56, of Mason, Wash. assigned to the II Marine Expeditionary Force, was found guilty of: the sexual abuse of a child; six counts of conduct unbecoming of an officer and a gentlemen (at or near Darwin, Australia) and absence without leave.

Wilson was found not guilty of: the rape of a child; assault consummated by battery upon a child under 16 years; three counts of conduct unbecoming of an officer and a gentlemen; sexual assault and assault consummated by battery.

The government said the charges stemmed from incidents in Australia, Camp Lejeune and Beaufort, South Carolina, in 2016. Wilson had pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Wilson was sentenced to 5 1/2 years confinement and dismissed from service.

Wilson served in the Marine Corps for more than 30 years and completed 11 deployments.