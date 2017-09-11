McGrath, White and UNC Basketball team receive rings

UNCW Men's Basketball coach C.B. McGrath receives his 2017 National Championship ring. (Photo: UNC Tar Heels Athletics)

CHAPEL HILL (GoHeels.com)–Members of the 2017 NCAA champion University of North Carolina men’s basketball team received their national championship rings in a ceremony on Saturday in Kenan Stadium. The players, managers, coaches and staff were honored at halftime of the UNC-Louisville football game.



Members of the five previous Tar Heel NCAA championship squads were on hand to present the rings to the 2017 team members in a most exclusive Carolina Basketball reunion.

Former players on hand included the following:

Tom Kearns (1957 NCAA champion)

Joe Quigg (1957)

Lennie Rosenbluth (1957)

Jimmy Black (1982)

Matt Doherty (1982)

Buzz Peterson (1982)

James Worthy (1982)

Scott Cherry (1993)

George Lynch (1993)

Eric Montross (1993)

Donald Williams (1993)

Raymond Felton (2005)

Jackie Manuel (2005)

Wes Miller (2005)

David Noel (2005)

Melvin Scott (2005)

Marvin Williams (2005)

Wayne Ellington (2009)

Bobby Frasor (2009)

Danny Green (2009)

Tyler Zeller (2009)