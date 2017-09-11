Miami Police share photo of Hurricane Irma looters in jail

MIAMI, Florida — Police in Florida have made several arrests of people looting during Hurricane Irma.

In Miami, police shared a photo of looters in jail with the Facebook caption, “Thinking about looting? Ask these guys how that turned out. #stayindoors.”

Nine people were arrested in Fort Lauderdale after they were caught on TV cameras looting sneakers and other items from a sporting goods store and a pawn shop during Irma.

Fort Lauderdale Police Chief Rick Maglione said the group was arrested Sunday as the storm roared across South Florida. Maglione called the idea of stealing sneakers during a hurricane “a fairly bad life choice.”

Local TV images showed the alleged looters running in and out of a store through a broken window carrying boxes of sneakers.

It wasn’t immediately clear what charges those arrested would face. Their identities also were not immediately released.

  • cheese101

    Basic common scum. I see some free labor in their future out doing manual cleanup after the storm as their community service.

