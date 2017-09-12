Convicted sex offender arrested on child sex charges

John Massengale (Photo: New Hanover Co. Sheriff's Office)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A convicted sex offender in Wilmington is in jail on multiple child sex charges

John Anthony Massengale, 46, was arrested Monday on Virginia Avenue in Wilmington. He’s charged on six counts, including two counts of statutory rape/sexual offense involving a victim who was six years of age or older and two counts of indecent liberties with a child.

His bail is set at $1.5 million.

According to N.C. Department of Public Safety, Massengale was convicted in 2012 of peeping Tom/secretly peeping and indecent liberties with a child.

Sex offender registry records show the incident involved a 14-year-old. He was required to register as a sex offender for at least 10 years.