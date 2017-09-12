Convicted sex offender arrested on child sex charges

2 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:
Buy This Video

Tags: , , , ,

John Massengale (Photo: New Hanover Co. Sheriff's Office)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A convicted sex offender in Wilmington is in jail on multiple child sex charges

John Anthony Massengale, 46, was arrested Monday on Virginia Avenue in Wilmington. He’s charged on six counts, including two counts of statutory rape/sexual offense involving a victim who was six years of age or older and two counts of indecent liberties with a child.

His bail is set at $1.5 million.

According to N.C. Department of Public Safety, Massengale was convicted in 2012 of peeping Tom/secretly peeping and indecent liberties with a child.

Sex offender registry records show the incident involved a 14-year-old. He was required to register as a sex offender for at least 10 years.

print
Share:

Comment on this Story

  • Bill O’Brien

    I wonder if there is a reporter in all of Wilmington with the guts or integrity to go to Ben David and find out why it was a good idea to let this guy off the first time?

    • Heimie Schmelter

      I don’t think “guts or integrity” has anything to do with a reporter confronting Mr. David. That action, in itself would be an exercise in futility. Our justice system (to include attorneys, DA’s and judges) consistently allow violent, felony offenders to freely walk the streets among us every single day to again, rape, rob and pillage at their desire. This is the very reason we do not have a “gun control” problem, what we have is a “criminal control problem”!
      Simply stated, you and the majority of us have absolutely no idea of the quantity and magnitude of violent criminals that pass by you each and every day!
      With child molesters, the solution is found at the source of the problem and can easily be cured with total equipment removal. A second chance at child molestation should NEVER be provided, but as seen here, it’s a common occurrence.

Related News

11 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Woman stabs boyfriend after finding him naked atop her 12-year-old daughter
Read More»
13 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Trial starts for man accused of kidnapping 6-year-old
Read More»
15 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
WPD: Several sent to the hospital after driver runs red light
Read More»
newsletter signup
More News»

Recent Comments