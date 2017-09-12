Multiple reports of flooding in Brunswick County

Daws Creek near BSL/Funston Rd. on Sept. 9, 2017. (Photo: Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — If you’re driving in Brunswick County this morning, use extreme caution. There have been multiple reports of flooded roads.

According to Brunswick County Dispatch, Highway 133 near Daws Creek Road is flooded. Dispatch says the road is not yet officially closed, but deputies are on scene to help direct traffic.

Also, the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is warning drivers that Old Ocean Highway, near the BB&T in Bolivia, is completely impassable due to flooding. Multiple posts on social media warn drivers to avoid the area.

Brunswick County Schools posted on their website early this morning that schools would operate on a normal schedule today. An official on the school board told WWAY he had not heard of any buses unable to get to school, although some may be delayed.

If you have information to report about flooding, please share your pictures with us on social media or at newsroom@wwaytv3.com.

⚠️Funston Rd in the area of Daws Creek. The road is impassable at this time. Posted by Brunswick County Sheriff's Office on martes, 12 de septiembre de 2017

⚠️

Old Ocean Hwy in the area of BB&T in Bolivia, completely impassable due to flooding. Avoid area. — Brunswick Sheriff (@Brunscosheriff) September 12, 2017