Brunch Bill voted down in Holly Ridge

HOLLY RIDGE, NC (WWAY) — It seems like not everyone is on board with the state’s new Brunch Bill. One area in Onslow County has shot it down.

When discussing the amendment Holly Ridge Town Council motioned to approve the bill. However, the motion did not have enough support and was dropped.

The town’s mayor says it did not make it to a vote but if it had it would have failed four to one. Holly Ridge is one of few areas in the state to not pass the Brunch Bill.

Mayor Anita Dingler released the following statement:

“The “Brunch Bill” – Ordinance change to Chapter 4 for the enforcement of alcohol sales – did not pass at the September Town Council meeting. The motion was made to make the change, in support of the Chapter 4 ordinance change, but there was no second of the motion, so the motion did not carry. Members of the Holly Ridge Town Council each voted the way they felt best represented what was best for the citizens of Holly Ridge and for the Town. As I stated at the beginning of the discussion, if this ordinance change did not pass, beverage sales for two hours on Sunday would go to other areas, outside of Onslow County. Also stated, this issue can be requested to be put on the agenda at anytime for future discussion. If any citizen has concerns about the Brunch Bill issue, or any issue in Holly Ridge, I encourage you to contact the Town Council members. They represent you, the citizen, when making decisions on for the Town.”

  • Marvin Mellott

    Too funny. Holly Ridge, basically a big trailer park and you’ll miss it if you blink, trying to be mor than they are again. Why do these little towns feel the need to be bigger than they are and try to control people so badly? Every town around them passes the brunch bill and they just gotta be morons about it.

