Former Wilmington Mayor Harper Peterson announces run for NC Senate

Former Wilmington Mayor Harper Peterson spoke about GenX concerns during the public comment portion of the CFPUA Board meeting on June 14, 2017. (Photo: Ashley Sturm/WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Former Wilmington mayor Harper Peterson says he will run for state Senate against incumbent Michael Lee.

Peterson told WWAY he was concerned about the way the Republican Party has handled the GenX situation. Peterson is a member of Clean Cape Fear, which has been outspoken about the quality of our water since the news of GenX in the Cape Fear River first made headlines.

Peterson says he’s also concerned about the direction of education, healthcare, jobs, affording housing, civil rights issues associated with HB2, and gerrymandering.

Peterson will officially announce his candidacy tomorrow afternoon at the Hannah Block Community Arts Center.

We’ve left a message for Sen. Lee but have not heard back.