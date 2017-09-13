Former Wilmington Mayor Harper Peterson announces run for NC Senate

Former Wilmington Mayor Harper Peterson spoke about GenX concerns during the public comment portion of the CFPUA Board meeting on June 14, 2017. (Photo: Ashley Sturm/WWAY)
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Former Wilmington mayor Harper Peterson says he will run for state Senate against incumbent Michael Lee.

Peterson told WWAY he was concerned about the way the Republican Party has handled the GenX situation. Peterson is a member of Clean Cape Fear, which has been outspoken about the quality of our water since the news of GenX in the Cape Fear River first made headlines.

Peterson says he’s also concerned about the direction of education, healthcare, jobs, affording housing, civil rights issues associated with HB2, and gerrymandering.

Peterson will officially announce his candidacy tomorrow afternoon at the Hannah Block Community Arts Center.

We’ve left a message for Sen. Lee but have not heard back.

  • Heimie Schmelter

    Mr. Peterson was a meager mayor at best with few actual accomplishments. He has a snowballs chance in a hydrogen furnace of overtaking Mr. Lee in a Senate race! Save your money Harper, you’re just going to waste it!

  • Quake

    Mr. Peterson, Weren’t you Mayor in the years leading up to the creation of the CFPUA (you know the organization that was implemented to stop all of the raw sewage spills into the Cape Fear River resulting from the years of infrastructure neglect)? Wasn’t the decision to form the CFPUA also to avoid the political fallout of the massive tax increases that would be necessary to repair our sewers (instead subjecting everyone to massive and continuing rate increases)?

