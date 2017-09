Leland Sewage Spill (Photo: Jenna Kurzyna/ WWAY)

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — It’s not the first time one Leland community has had to deal with sewage spill in the neighborhood.

The spill was approximately 33,060 gallons.

After heavy rains the other night the Town of Leland experienced a sewage spill yesterday in the 1300 block of Grandiflora Drive in Magnolia Greens.

The town plans for a $2.7 million project to reduce sewage flow from the Brunswick Forest area.

Town council said they will not be satisfied until a permanent solution is found.