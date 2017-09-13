Speaker Moore says water safety is important not just in Brunsco, but the entire state

Brunswick County's Northwest Water Treatment Plant (Photo: Jenna Kurzyna/WWAY)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The fight against GenX continued this morning as lawmakers toured Brunswick County’s Northwest Water Treatment Plant.

House Speaker Tim Moore toured the plant along with Rep. Frank Iler (R-Brunswick County).

Moore said residents should feel confident in their water supply and quality in Brunswick County.

He also complimented the plant while making sure everyone knows he believes safety is important, not just for them but for the entire state.

“We’ve been pushing of course the governor and state agencies to move on this thing, not to just let this sit by and we’ll continue to do that if we need to push for more openness on it we will certainly do that. We want to make sure number one, people are provided safe reliable drinking water and if there is anything the folks need to know, that they know it,” Moore said.

Moore said he wants to know the long term issues of GenX, while also reassuring those on the tour that this issue is not about politics.

Moore was also asked about Deb Butler taking Chris Millis’s position and he said he has not made that determination yet.

  • Glen Thearling

    Good photo-op but NC DEQ needs to up their game when issuing Permits when all the chemicals involved are not listed for the Permit review. If its a confidential formula, make up a tracking code and list that as the chemical and arrange for appropriate monitoring & sampling requirements. It’s not that complex to do the right thing.

