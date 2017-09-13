UNC could be sued over ‘Silent Sam’ statue by NY-based law firm

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — A New York-based law firm representing 12 students and a professor at North Carolina’s flagship public university is pressing the school to remove a Confederate soldier statue.

An attorney wrote Wednesday to University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill officials contending the 1913 statue nicknamed “Silent Sam” violates federal anti-discrimination laws.

The warning comes from Hampton Dellinger, a Durham attorney with the firm of Boies, Schiller & Flexner on behalf of the students, the professor and the Black Law Students Association.

The school’s top attorney and campus spokesmen did not respond to questions seeking comment. Chancellor Carol Folt has said the school lacks the legal authority to act because of a 2015 state law that prevents removing or altering a public monument.