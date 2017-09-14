Man convicted of robbing grocery stores, gas stations, hotels and laundromat

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A man who committed a string of robberies across Wilmington in February and March is going to prison.

Andre Daniels, 41, pleaded guilty to the following:

Three counts of Common Law Robbery

Two counts of Larceny from a Person

One count of Conspiracy to Commit Common Law Robbery

One count of Assault on a Female

Obtaining Habitual Felon Status

On February 9, Wilmington Police responded to the Safeway Food Mart on Wilshire Boulevard. The cashier told them a man came into the store and first asked if the store was hiring. The defendant provided the cashier with a fake name and phone number. He then came in the store three more times asking for change for a dollar bill. The third time he asked for change, Daniels waited until the cashier opened the register and reached over the counter and grabbed $92 out of the register. He was caught on surveillance video.

On February 15, Wilmington Police responded to the Carolinian Inn on Market Street. The night manager told them a man came in and asked for change. When she went to open the register, Daniels came around the register and reached into the drawer and grabbed $114 and said “this is a robbery get back.”

On February 17, police responded to the Woodspring Suites on Carolina Beach Road. The victim said she was acoss the street at the Roses getting money

out of the ATM when she was approached by the defendant and asked if she needed a ride back across the street to the hotel. Once they arrive back at the hotel, Daniels got out of the car and grabbed the victim by the arm and slammed her down on the ground – he then reached in her pocket and took the cash, 2 PayPal credit cards, her NC ID and room key. Detectives pulled the surveillance footage from Roses and saw the victim enter the store and go to the ATM and then see the defendant approach the victim.

On February 24, police responded to the Scotchman on S. College Road in reference to a robbery. They spoke to the cashier who told them a man with dreads came in and asked for a cigar. Once again, when the cashier opened the register Daniels grabbed $160 from the register and took off in the grey Impala that was also used in other robberies.

On March 14, Daniels went into Azalea Coin Laundry at 1107 Princess Street around closing time and asked the owner if she had any work for him. After she told him no, Daniels pushed her down, straddled her, and began punching her in the face and thigh while yelling at her to give him the money. He took a bank bag containing $75, the

victim’s cell phone, and $30 worth of change.

Daniels has prior convictions for Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon, Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver Cocaine, Obtaining Property by False Pretense, and Attempted Financial ID Fraud.

Daniels was sentenced to 11 to 14 years in the Department of Adult Corrections.