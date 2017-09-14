Video shows purse snatching from elderly woman in scooter

(Photo: Burbank Police)

The victim’s purse was later found dumped, with credit cards, ID, money and other items missing.

The victim’s credit cards were used to spend thousands of dollars in purchases at Target and Lowe’s stores.

Because of the victim’s age, the suspect may also face elder abuse charges, police say.

“And since the purse was in such close proximity to her – it was only the scooter but it was within arms’ reach – we could look at a grand theft person, which is also a felony,” said Sgt. Derek Green of the Burbank Police Department.