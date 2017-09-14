Video shows purse snatching from elderly woman in scooter

Police say video shows the 82-year-old victim moving through the store Tuesday morning in an electric scooter, with her purse on the floor board. As she reached up to grab an item from a shelf, the suspect reached down, grabbed her purse and took off.
She is believed to have fled the store in an older white four-door Lexus GS sedan with chrome rims, driven by an accomplice.
The victim’s purse was later found dumped, with credit cards, ID, money and other items missing.
The victim’s credit cards were used to spend thousands of dollars in purchases at Target and Lowe’s stores.
Because of the victim’s age, the suspect may also face elder abuse charges, police say.
“And since the purse was in such close proximity to her – it was only the scooter but it was within arms’ reach – we could look at a grand theft person, which is also a felony,” said Sgt. Derek Green of the Burbank Police Department.