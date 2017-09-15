Police: Woman wanted after hit-and-run with train turns herself in

(Photo: WFMY)

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WFMY) — A woman who narrowly escaped being hit by a train in High Point turned herself in to police after leaving the accident scene.

High Point Police say Jeseace Quick, 25, of Kannapolis, met with investigators Thursday morning.

She’s been charged with No Operator’s License and was also given a citation for a railroad crossing violation.

Investigators say Quick left her vehicle on the train tracks at a railroad crossing on Pendleton Street and East Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard Tuesday. Video shows the driver stopped at the tracks with the railroad crossing arms down. She gets out of the vehicle and runs from the car before an oncoming Amtrack train strikes it.

Traffic Officer A. Goins said, “We certainly understand the driver getting out of the vehicle and moving to safety and we are glad they were able to do so but anytime you are involved in an accident it’s always best to remain at the scene and speak with officers.”

Police said according to state law, any accident involving a vehicle where the property damage exceeds $1,000 or there is personal injury it is a reportable collision requiring the driver to remain at the scene or make notification to law enforcement in a timely manner.