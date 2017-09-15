TAKE ME OUT TO THE BALL GAME: Miracles take the field this weekend!

The Miracle Field at Olson Park

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — They’ve been waiting all year for this weekend to get here!

The 9th and largest season of Miracle League baseball will begin with Opening Day on Saturday, September 16th from 10 AM-2 PM at the BRAX Stadium PPD Miracle Field at Olsen Park in Wilmington (5510 Olsen Park Lane, Wilmington, 28405).

Hayley Sink is the executive director of ACCESS of Wilmington. “We will have opening ceremonies, 10am,” Sink says, “150 players all ages that are living with disabilities right here in the Cape Fear region that get to experience the joy of playing baseball.”

Players range in age from 4 to 78.

“They are having the times of their lives, the love all their teammates, they love running those bases,” Sink says.

DATES: (4 games per day 10am, 11am, 12pm, 1pm)

*September 16, 23, 30

*October 7, 14, 21, 28

*November 4

Project SOAR Veteran participants will also be introduced during the Opening Day. Project SOAR is a program providing Veterans with service-related injuries, physical, and invisible disabilities the opportunity to participate in sports and recreation including surfing, SCUBA, kayaking, cycling, and archery. Project SOAR is a collaborative initiative with the University of North Carolina Wilmington funded by the Department of Veterans Affairs and the Grainger Foundation.

If you are interested in volunteering during one of the games, click here to learn more about ACCESS of Wilmington.