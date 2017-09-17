VIDEO: Outer Banks island becoming part of the mainland

1 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:
Buy This Video

Tags: , , ,

BUXTON, NC (WWAY) – A newly formed island off North Carolina’s Outer Banks is now connected to land.

Josh Branham shared aerial video showing Shelly Island.

Local media report the island is now connecting at low tide to Cape Point, which belongs to Cape Hatteras national seashore.

NASA satellite images show the island began forming in November and that it was clearly formed in July.

The state and the park are discussing joint management of the land on issues such as dog leash laws and bird-nesting policies.

print
Share:

Comment on this Story

  • Bryan Leonard

    You mean mother nature actually added sand to a barrier island? How could this happen? I thought barrier islands required 100 million dollar “re-nourishment projects” from the state in order to get more sand and not wash away into the ocean.

Related News

16 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Flooding from Hurricane Jose closes part of Outer Banks road
Read More»
2 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Hurricane Jose causes overwash along Outer Banks
Read More»
1 month ago
0 Comments for this article
Officers find 43-year-old man fatally shot on a lawn
Read More»
newsletter signup
More News»

Recent Comments