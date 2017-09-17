VIDEO: Outer Banks island becoming part of the mainland

BUXTON, NC (WWAY) – A newly formed island off North Carolina’s Outer Banks is now connected to land.

Josh Branham shared aerial video showing Shelly Island.

Local media report the island is now connecting at low tide to Cape Point, which belongs to Cape Hatteras national seashore.

NASA satellite images show the island began forming in November and that it was clearly formed in July.

The state and the park are discussing joint management of the land on issues such as dog leash laws and bird-nesting policies.