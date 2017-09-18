New ‘Price Is Right’ season, Drew Carey’s 10th year starts Monday

Mark your calendars game show fans, because on Monday, Sept. 18, Daytime Emmy Award-Winning game shows The Price Is Right and Let’s Make A Deal will be returning to kick off fresh new seasons!

For Price host Drew Carey, this season is extra special because it marks his 10th anniversary hosting the longest-running game show on television. Special prizes are in store, as well as the debut of a new game called “Gridlock.”

Inspired by Los Angeles’ traffic, Gridlock will have contestants playing for a car as they “navigate” their mini game vehicle out of a lane of traffic and into an empty lane by correctly giving the price of the vehicle.

Additionally, The Price Is Right is raising the stakes higher than ever in honor of Drew’s decade on the show.

  • Paola Maria Rossetto Danchili

    Drew Carey has changed is look hardley
    recognized him mamma Mia

