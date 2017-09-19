‘Mad Pooper’ jogger won’t stop defecating at Colorado family’s house

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) — The Budde family says it doesn’t know how it came to this.

The Colorado Springs family has spent weeks trying to get a mystery woman they’ve dubbed “The Mad Pooper” to stop defecating in their neighborhood, right outside their house.

Cathy Budde says her kids caught her first mid-squat, pants down and unashamed.

“They are like, ‘There’s a lady taking a poop!’ So I come outside, and I’m like … ‘are you serious?'” Budde recalled. “‘Are you really taking a poop right here in front of my kids!?’ She’s like, ‘Yeah, sorry!'”

The family says it was just the first time it actually caught the runner doing it, but it wouldn’t be the last. Budde estimates the runner leaves behind human waste at least once a week. She says “The Mad Pooper” has been at it for the last seven weeks.

She can’t help but laugh at the absurdity of the whole situation.

“Two other times we’ve caught her — caught her yesterday — she changed up her time a little bit because she knew I was watching,” Budde said.

Now the Colorado Springs Police Department is involved. The department is just as baffled.

  • Paul Sel

    That is why they invented BB guns. What she going to do? Go to the police and explain the red mark on her bare aszz?

    • Christopher Meyers

      .177 cal. pellet rifle. Use that and she’s guaranteed never to stoop in that spot ever again!

