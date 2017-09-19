Two teens charged in Wilmington car theft, hit and run

Ahdon Amar Lacey Tate (Photo: New Hanover Co Sheriffs Office)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Police arrested two teens Monday night after pulling over a car that turned out to be stolen.

According to Linda Rawley Thompson with Wilmington Police Department, it happened around 9 p.m. at 14th and Greenfield Street.

An officer on patrol noticed a car with its tag light out. When the officer tried to pull the car over, a person jumped out.

The officer arrested one suspect, Ahdon Amar Lacey Tate, 16. The driver, a 14-year-old, left the car in drive, jumped out, and ran towards a wooded area, police say.

The car began rolling away.

Thompson says it ran into a bench at the Church Without Walls and caused minor damage. The car had been reported stolen earlier in the night from Wrightsville Ave.

Once K9 units were called, Thompson says the a 14-year-old came out of the woods and was taken into custody at the juvenile detention center.

Tate was charged with Motor Vehicle Larceny and placed under a $34,000 bond.

The 14-year-old driver was charged with Motor Vehicle Larceny, Hit and Run and No Operators License.